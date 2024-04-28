Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $255.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.