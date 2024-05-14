Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 8,391 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 40.9% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,175,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,105,000 after purchasing an additional 341,400 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 76.3% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 41,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.55. 21,361,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,646,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $170.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

