Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 107,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $147.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.