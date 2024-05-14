Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 135 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,397,978. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.81. 6,044,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,061. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $107.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

