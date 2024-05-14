AGCO Co. (AGCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on June 14th

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

AGCO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGCO to earn $11.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,240. AGCO has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $140.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

