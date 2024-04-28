Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 1,648 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $126.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,694. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $131.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

