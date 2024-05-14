Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $195.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 233.7% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 23,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 58.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 28,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

