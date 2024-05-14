Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives $121.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $104.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.06. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,787 shares of company stock worth $4,098,073. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,721,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 61,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,013,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $872,986,000 after acquiring an additional 741,441 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 123,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.