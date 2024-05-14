Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Telecom Argentina Stock Performance
Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $820.02 million during the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Argentina
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.