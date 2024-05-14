Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $820.02 million during the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Telecom Argentina

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 20.2% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,444,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 410,415 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Further Reading

