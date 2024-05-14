StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ VALU opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. Value Line has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $62.09.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Value Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

