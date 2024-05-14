SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target Raised to $82.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 72.36.

Shares of SN opened at 70.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of 53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of 25.84 and a twelve month high of 72.57. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

