WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.25.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 812,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Stories

