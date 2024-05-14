Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.08.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $165.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $192.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

