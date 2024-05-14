Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of JNPR opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $2,930,500.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,770 shares of company stock worth $4,335,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

