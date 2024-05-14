StockNews.com Lowers Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $247.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.22 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 35.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $4,734,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 164,931 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 127.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

