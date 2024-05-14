Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) PT at $256.53

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.53.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $159.60 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.91.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
