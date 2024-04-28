Cercano Management LLC Makes New $19.44 Million Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,423 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,441,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,902,000 after buying an additional 103,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,809. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

