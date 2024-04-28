Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 258,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 163,435 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 82,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 131,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

RRC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.65.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

