Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.14.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

About Symbolic Logic

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.