Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$8.61-8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.57 billion. Dover also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.150 EPS.

Dover Stock Up 0.6 %

Dover stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.17. 1,104,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average is $154.38. Dover has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $181.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.75.

View Our Latest Report on Dover

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.