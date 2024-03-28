MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 15.8% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.17% of MercadoLibre worth $133,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $7.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,514.73. 79,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,244. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,656.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,508.33. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,817.86.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

