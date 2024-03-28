Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,600,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 37,804 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,053.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

XSD stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.30. 8,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,068. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.23. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $241.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.