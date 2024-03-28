iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.85. The company had a trading volume of 136,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,512. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

