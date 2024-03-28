Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Lowered by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ remained flat at $46.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 162,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.