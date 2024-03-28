Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX remained flat at $49.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,215,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,316. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

