Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,264,000 after buying an additional 93,764 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SLYV stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.32. 68,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

