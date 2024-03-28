Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celcuity traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 156937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CELC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $508.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
