Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,281.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 142.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 135.0% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.24. 205,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,963. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $94.96 and a one year high of $134.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.19.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

