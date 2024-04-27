Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lessened by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.5% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 573,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,663,339,000 after buying an additional 514,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $49.65 on Friday, hitting $1,344.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,994. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $622.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,306.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.