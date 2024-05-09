The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $98.35 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,797,485,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,483,277,634 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

