Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Financial Contrast

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Sprout Social shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sprout Social and Autodesk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprout Social 0 7 8 0 2.53 Autodesk 1 8 8 0 2.41

Earnings & Valuation

Sprout Social presently has a consensus price target of $57.07, suggesting a potential upside of 106.78%. Autodesk has a consensus price target of $274.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.02%. Given Sprout Social’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than Autodesk.

This table compares Sprout Social and Autodesk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprout Social $333.64 million 4.80 -$66.43 million ($1.25) -22.79 Autodesk $5.50 billion 8.57 $906.00 million $4.21 51.93

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Sprout Social. Sprout Social is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sprout Social and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprout Social -19.64% -42.60% -16.65% Autodesk 16.48% 75.01% 10.94%

Risk & Volatility

Sprout Social has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autodesk beats Sprout Social on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It offers integrated tools, such as social engagement/response; publishing; reporting and analytics; social listening and business intelligence; reputation management; social commerce; employee advocacy; and automation and workflows. In addition, the company provides smart inbox, social customer relationship management, social monitoring and alerts, customer service tools, and automation; and centralized content planning, creation, and publishing, automated scheduling, content performance reporting, suggested content, message approval workflows, publishing permissions and governance, and content and asset libraries. Further, it offers social media; content performance, customer service and team, custom report builder, and reporting API; and market research, brand health, competitive insights, consumer trends, and product feedback; and social commerce, reputation management, employee advocacy, mobile applications, and chat bot creation and management. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of consulting and training services. It serves social and community management; public relations; marketing; influencer marketing; customer service and care; commerce, sales and customer acquisition; recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy; and small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.