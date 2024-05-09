Analyzing Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -206.42% -52.40% -47.59% ZoomInfo Technologies 8.66% 11.25% 3.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Red Cat and ZoomInfo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 0 0 N/A ZoomInfo Technologies 3 8 11 0 2.36

Valuation & Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus price target of $19.10, suggesting a potential upside of 52.88%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Red Cat.

This table compares Red Cat and ZoomInfo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $9.91 million 8.99 -$27.09 million ($0.52) -2.31 ZoomInfo Technologies $1.24 billion 3.85 $107.30 million $0.27 46.59

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Red Cat. Red Cat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Red Cat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Red Cat on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Cat

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.