Contrasting Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) & Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC)

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Moolec Science and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rigetti Computing 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Moolec Science presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 313.53%. Rigetti Computing has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 144.53%. Given Moolec Science’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

This table compares Moolec Science and Rigetti Computing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $2.90 million 17.11 -$51.79 million N/A N/A Rigetti Computing $12.01 million 16.94 -$75.11 million ($0.58) -2.21

Moolec Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science N/A -69.56% -29.51% Rigetti Computing -625.42% -59.51% -41.47%

Risk & Volatility

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moolec Science beats Rigetti Computing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

