International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Announces Earnings Results

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. International Seaways’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Seaways Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.90. 1,156,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,291. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.05.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $53,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $53,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $196,992.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,618 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

