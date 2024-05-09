HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. 990,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.67. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

