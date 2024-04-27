Golden State Equity Partners Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,274,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.49. 5,432,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,877,896. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

