Spinnaker Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 169.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.56. The stock had a trading volume of 395,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,686. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.07 and a 200-day moving average of $206.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

