SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1,090.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,844,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521,531 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.76% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $130,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,173 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,030 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,327,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.97. 3,885,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,573. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

