Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,910 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,910 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.84. 333,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,676. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

