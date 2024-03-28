Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,637 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,637 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEV traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.25. 2,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $124.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

