JUNO (JUNO) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, JUNO has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a market cap of $27.14 million and $106,176.68 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

