Syon Capital LLC Invests $480,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $161,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $161,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,477,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

