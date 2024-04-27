State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 11,846 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in V.F. by 335.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

V.F. Stock Up 0.2 %

VFC stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

