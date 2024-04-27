Syon Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CRH by 15.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,003,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,216 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 1.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 84,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH opened at $78.55 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRH shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

