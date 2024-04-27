SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Lowered by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,448 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after buying an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,802 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,734,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

