Syon Capital LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 22,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Cintas by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $666.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $440.01 and a 1-year high of $704.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $648.22 and a 200-day moving average of $593.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

