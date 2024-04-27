Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,534 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 556,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 62,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at $14,433,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at $14,433,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,303 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,244.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,524 shares of company stock worth $1,113,438 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

EPRT opened at $25.68 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

