Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,634,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,069,000 after buying an additional 57,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Robert Half by 61.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,395,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,400,000 after purchasing an additional 911,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Robert Half by 10.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,792,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,328,000 after purchasing an additional 164,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Robert Half by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,088,000 after purchasing an additional 135,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.8 %

Robert Half stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

