iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 153.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,911 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 636.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 321,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 36,260 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 127.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 212.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBTE opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $24.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0865 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

