C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Releases Earnings Results

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. C3is had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.
C3is Trading Down 20.6 %
NASDAQ:CISS opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. C3is has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
About C3is
